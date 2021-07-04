Beacon (BECN) 24-Hour Volume Tops $150,391.00

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 4th. Beacon has a market capitalization of $4.72 million and approximately $150,391.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for $2.65 or 0.00007729 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Beacon has traded down 56.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00022094 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001626 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000143 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000176 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

