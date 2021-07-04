Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Short Interest Up 19.8% in June

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the May 31st total of 1,210,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 418,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

In other Beazer Homes USA news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 4,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $96,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,771,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BZH. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter valued at $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter valued at $116,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 19.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 20.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BZH traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.39. 328,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 11.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.71 million, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 2.11. Beazer Homes USA has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $26.12.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $549.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.80 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 3.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BZH has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Beazer Homes USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

