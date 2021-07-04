Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stake Increased by Wimmer Associates 1 LLC

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and comprises about 1.5% of Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.4% during the first quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 884,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $215,165,000 after purchasing an additional 12,385 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.5% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 399,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $97,215,000 after purchasing an additional 20,902 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 36.8% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 28.1% during the first quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

Shares of BDX traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $248.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 989,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,537. The company has a market cap of $72.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $219.50 and a 1-year high of $284.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $244.29.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

