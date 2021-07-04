Belt (BELT) Price Tops $39.41 on Exchanges

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded up 39.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 4th. Belt has a total market capitalization of $71.12 million and $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Belt coin can now be purchased for about $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Belt has traded up 83.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00045771 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.99 or 0.00135235 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.26 or 0.00166995 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,429.29 or 0.99841729 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002921 BTC.

About Belt

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

