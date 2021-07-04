Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank increased its position in PayPal by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 3.5% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in PayPal by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 0.9% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Western Financial Corporation boosted its position in PayPal by 1.0% during the first quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 4,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal stock opened at $290.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $265.19. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.33 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.80.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

