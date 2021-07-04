Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Raises Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 240.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,448 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its holdings in Fastenal by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.75.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $52.60 on Friday. Fastenal has a one year low of $42.38 and a one year high of $54.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.44.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.17%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

