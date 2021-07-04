Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 265,642,111 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,850,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,712,000 after buying an additional 151,491 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,119,000 after buying an additional 605,137 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,001,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,531,000 after buying an additional 57,724 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,838,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,222,000 after purchasing an additional 83,681 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO opened at $398.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $386.28. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $285.41 and a 12-month high of $399.05.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

