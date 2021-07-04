Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IYT opened at $262.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.94. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 1 year low of $157.65 and a 1 year high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

