Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 2,048 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 333.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 236.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.22.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $69.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.18. The company has a market cap of $86.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.32, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $78.94.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

