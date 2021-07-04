Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 53,631 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53,631 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $24.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.11. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $16.92 and a 12 month high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.