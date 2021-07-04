Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 645 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap-on stock opened at $223.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $240.40. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $128.66 and a 52-week high of $259.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 18.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 42.30%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 5,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.23, for a total value of $1,343,398.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,056,478.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total transaction of $538,717.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,632 shares of company stock valued at $15,793,434 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

