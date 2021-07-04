Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. Acquires 570 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,620 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Shopify makes up about 4.1% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $36,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in Shopify by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 18.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHOP traded up $6.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,464.75. 1,045,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,484,362. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,261.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.11 billion, a PE ratio of 114.79, a P/E/G ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a current ratio of 17.13. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $839.40 and a 1-year high of $1,552.23.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The business’s revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,360.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shopify presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,432.64.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

