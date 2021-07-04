Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. Has $35.26 Million Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 83.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 153,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,020 shares during the period. Snowflake makes up 4.0% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. owned about 0.05% of Snowflake worth $35,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 100.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 153.4% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth $34,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snowflake alerts:

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 28,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total transaction of $6,631,920.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 9,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.80, for a total transaction of $2,161,602.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,828 shares in the company, valued at $27,306,098.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 742,340 shares of company stock worth $179,444,352 over the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SNOW traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $237.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,333,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,473,537. The business has a 50 day moving average of $232.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -62.43. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.71 and a 52-week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.16 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.82.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.