Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. Has $50.23 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3,759,400.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 375,950 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 375,940 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up approximately 5.7% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $50,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 0.5% during the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 15,456 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its position in Applied Materials by 1.7% during the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 5,116 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 2.2% during the first quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $639,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 473,855 shares of company stock valued at $66,265,555 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $138.16. 5,299,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,929,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.85. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.58.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

