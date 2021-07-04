Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. Invests $9.18 Million in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 64,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,179,000. Silvergate Capital makes up approximately 1.0% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Silvergate Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. 67.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.75.

NYSE SI traded down $1.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.71. The company had a trading volume of 252,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,969. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Silvergate Capital Co. has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $187.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.11 and a beta of 2.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.05.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 32.67% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $31.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $7,920,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,920,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $1,154,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,974.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,684,388. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

