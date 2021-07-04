Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 443,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,608,000. Sonos comprises approximately 1.9% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. owned about 0.37% of Sonos as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Sonos by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SONO. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 27,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,086,324.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,664 shares in the company, valued at $9,875,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Anna Fraser sold 15,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $538,872.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,986.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 269,945 shares of company stock valued at $10,075,665 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONO traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,148,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,994. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.90. Sonos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $332.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.48 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

