Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,080 shares during the quarter. Zillow Group makes up 2.9% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. owned about 0.08% of Zillow Group worth $25,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 143.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 22.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

ZG has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Sunday, June 27th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $215.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.04.

ZG stock traded down $3.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.03. 286,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,508. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.98. The company has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 590.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 87.24 and a beta of 1.34. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $212.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 5.66.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.