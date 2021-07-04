Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) to announce sales of $97.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $93.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $100.50 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp reported sales of $94.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full year sales of $386.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $378.80 million to $395.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $375.10 million, with estimates ranging from $371.80 million to $378.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 106.72%. The company had revenue of $101.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.25 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, SVP Kevin Conn bought 5,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,233.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at $146,717. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Subhadeep Basu bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.70 per share, with a total value of $118,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $118,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 30,367 shares of company stock valued at $749,455. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,736 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 31,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 413,732 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BHLB stock opened at $27.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.56. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $28.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

