Berry Data (BRY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $125,573.00

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. One Berry Data coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00002981 BTC on exchanges. Berry Data has a total market cap of $2.05 million and $125,573.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Berry Data has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00045415 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.53 or 0.00132638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.47 or 0.00167436 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000147 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,329.52 or 1.00013438 BTC.

Berry Data Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

