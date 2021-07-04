BetterBetting (BETR) Market Cap Reaches $232.69 Million

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded up 11,349% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. In the last week, BetterBetting has traded up 43,024.5% against the dollar. One BetterBetting coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on popular exchanges. BetterBetting has a market cap of $232.69 million and approximately $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00055148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003270 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00018124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.19 or 0.00801171 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,864.21 or 0.08046374 BTC.

BetterBetting is a coin. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. The official website for BetterBetting is www.betterbetting.org . BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetterBetting should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BetterBetting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

