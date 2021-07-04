Beyond Finance (BYN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.16 Million

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001932 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beyond Finance has a market capitalization of $4.16 million and $4.44 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beyond Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00045741 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00135637 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.38 or 0.00167102 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,617.61 or 1.00234558 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002932 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Beyond Finance Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,065,499 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beyond Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beyond Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beyond Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beyond Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.