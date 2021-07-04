BHPCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.82 Million (BHP)

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 4th. In the last week, BHPCoin has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One BHPCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001581 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BHPCoin has a market capitalization of $11.30 million and $1.82 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00045735 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.92 or 0.00135251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.15 or 0.00166962 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,527.14 or 1.00280150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002921 BTC.

About BHPCoin

BHPCoin’s launch date was April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. The official website for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html . BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance . The official message board for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

Buying and Selling BHPCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHPCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

