BiFi (BIFI) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.06 Million

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 4th. BiFi has a total market cap of $3.06 million and $375,575.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BiFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0285 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BiFi has traded 31% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BiFi Coin Profile

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 998,206,747 coins and its circulating supply is 107,442,841 coins. The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

BiFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BiFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

