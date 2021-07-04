Binance USD Market Capitalization Tops $10.68 Billion (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One Binance USD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion and approximately $3.11 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD Coin Profile

Binance USD is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 10,682,980,595 coins. The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd . Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Binance USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

