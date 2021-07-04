Bintex Futures (BNTX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $673,035.00

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Over the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Bintex Futures has a market cap of $71,156.75 and approximately $673,035.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bintex Futures coin can currently be bought for $0.71 or 0.00002049 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bintex Futures alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00045392 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.65 or 0.00132412 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.11 or 0.00168553 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,441.88 or 0.99906616 BTC.

About Bintex Futures

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com . The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bintex Futures

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bintex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bintex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bintex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.