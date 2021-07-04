BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Short Interest Update

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 360,500 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the May 31st total of 450,400 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 106,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CM Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioCardia by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 313,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 83,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BioCardia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCardia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioCardia by 175.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 39,611 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BioCardia during the first quarter worth $1,325,000. 18.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioCardia alerts:

BCDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioCardia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Dawson James reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BioCardia in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of BCDA stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.03. BioCardia has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $8.60. The stock has a market cap of $64.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.82.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 108.90% and a negative net margin of 8,744.45%. Research analysts expect that BioCardia will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and ALLOGENEIC cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for BioCardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.