BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.71 Million

Brokerages predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) will report sales of $28.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.75 million. BioLife Solutions reported sales of $9.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 189.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full year sales of $111.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $107.10 million to $114.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $147.14 million, with estimates ranging from $140.00 million to $161.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BioLife Solutions.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 39.34%. The firm had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioLife Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.22.

In other BioLife Solutions news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $648,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,679 shares in the company, valued at $7,158,826.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $404,802.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,677,256.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,165 shares of company stock worth $7,654,999 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $895,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 323.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,512,000 after purchasing an additional 350,290 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. 62.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $45.22 on Friday. BioLife Solutions has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $47.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.48, a P/E/G ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.87.

BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

