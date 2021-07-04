BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.86.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $404,802.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,677,256.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $326,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,679 shares in the company, valued at $7,198,548.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 223,165 shares of company stock worth $7,654,999. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth about $895,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 323.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,512,000 after purchasing an additional 350,290 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $288,000. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $45.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.48, a P/E/G ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 1.46. BioLife Solutions has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $47.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.87.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 39.34%. On average, analysts predict that BioLife Solutions will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

