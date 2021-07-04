Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNET opened at $1.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.51. Bion Environmental Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $2.00.

Get Bion Environmental Technologies alerts:

About Bion Environmental Technologies

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc develops patented and proprietary technology that provides environmental solutions to water air and water quality problems and concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs) in the United States and internationally. The company's technology remediates environmental problems and improve operational/resource efficiencies through recovering co-products from the CAFOs' waste stream, including renewable energy and water, and nutrients comprising ammonia nitrogen and phosphorus.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Bion Environmental Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bion Environmental Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.