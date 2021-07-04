BioPassport Token (BIOT) Reaches Market Cap of $9.06 Million

BioPassport Token (CURRENCY:BIOT) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. BioPassport Token has a total market cap of $9.06 million and approximately $346,029.00 worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BioPassport Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BioPassport Token has traded up 71.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BioPassport Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00054580 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003256 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00018017 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $283.24 or 0.00799692 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,829.72 or 0.07989276 BTC.

BioPassport Token Profile

BIOT is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 516,482,722 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

BioPassport Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BioPassport Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BioPassport Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BioPassport Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BioPassport Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BioPassport Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.