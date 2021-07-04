BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.45.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist cut their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In related news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 473,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $14,590,297.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 280.5% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 358,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,470,000 after buying an additional 264,237 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,054,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,495,000 after purchasing an additional 154,298 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 815,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,213,000 after purchasing an additional 130,470 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 197,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,519,000 after purchasing an additional 105,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,015,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BTAI opened at $27.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.46. The stock has a market cap of $688.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.08. BioXcel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.19). Equities research analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

