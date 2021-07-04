Bird.Money Hits 24 Hour Volume of $294,054.00 (BIRD)

Bird.Money (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Over the last week, Bird.Money has traded up 17.1% against the dollar. Bird.Money has a market cap of $3.27 million and approximately $294,054.00 worth of Bird.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bird.Money coin can now be bought for about $43.37 or 0.00122857 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00054534 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00017983 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.95 or 0.00784562 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 49% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bird.Money Profile

Bird.Money (CRYPTO:BIRD) is a coin. Bird.Money’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,326 coins. Bird.Money’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io . The official message board for Bird.Money is medium.com/bird-money . Bird.Money’s official website is www.bird.money

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

Buying and Selling Bird.Money

