Bitblocks Market Cap Reaches $466,161.47 (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded up 27.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One Bitblocks coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitblocks has a total market cap of $466,161.47 and $1,531.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitblocks has traded up 35.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,573.32 or 1.00109906 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00034274 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007774 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00011553 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00058748 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001025 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005379 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About Bitblocks

Bitblocks (BBK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 262,094,752 coins. The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com . Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBlocks is an hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Bitblocks Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitblocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

