BitCapitalVendor Price Hits $0.0020 (BCV)

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. BitCapitalVendor has a market cap of $2.08 million and approximately $227,431.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCapitalVendor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitCapitalVendor has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00053464 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003247 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00017730 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $269.14 or 0.00762757 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,796.10 or 0.07924227 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Coin Profile

BitCapitalVendor (CRYPTO:BCV) is a coin. Its launch date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 coins. BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com . BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bit Capital Index 30 and the Bit Capital Index 150 (known as the BCI) are a set of indexes released by Bit Capital Vendor in April 2018 to reflect the overall picture of the cryptocurrency exchange market. The BCV group uses an objective and scientific method to calculate BCI. After eliminating stable currencies, it selects the cryptocurrency with the largest market cap and the best liquidity in qualified exchanges and uses the calculation method of the market-valued weighted index to show the changes of the overall market value. “

Buying and Selling BitCapitalVendor

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCapitalVendor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCapitalVendor using one of the exchanges listed above.

