bitCNY (BITCNY) Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. In the last seven days, bitCNY has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. bitCNY has a total market cap of $4.40 million and approximately $587,482.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bitCNY coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00045368 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.91 or 0.00135276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $59.14 or 0.00166966 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,424.31 or 1.00014945 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002924 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

