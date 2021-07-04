BitCoal (COAL) Price Reaches $0.0064

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded down 19.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. BitCoal has a total market cap of $28,723.51 and $75.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitCoal has traded down 33.3% against the US dollar. One BitCoal coin can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $220.85 or 0.00622632 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000212 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitCoal Coin Profile

BitCoal (CRYPTO:COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

