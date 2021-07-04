Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) Market Capitalization Reaches $6.63 Million

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 4th. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin 2 has a total market cap of $6.63 million and approximately $158.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin 2 has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000471 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002111 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Profile

Bitcoin 2 (CRYPTO:BTC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,854,190 coins and its circulating supply is 17,356,434 coins. The official website for Bitcoin 2 is www.bitc2.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin 2

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin 2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin 2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

