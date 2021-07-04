Bitcoin Atom Trading Down 0.9% Over Last Week (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 4th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for about $0.0889 or 0.00000250 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $1.64 million and $372.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000038 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

