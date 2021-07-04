Bitcoin Cash ABC Achieves Market Capitalization of $589.17 Million (BCHA)

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market capitalization of $589.17 million and approximately $9.79 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can currently be purchased for about $31.72 or 0.00091098 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,821.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $524.39 or 0.01505916 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.99 or 0.00424987 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003752 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000174 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 32.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Profile

BCHA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash ABC is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash ABC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash ABC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

