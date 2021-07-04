Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 4th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market cap of $1.35 million and $1,618.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00013527 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.71 or 0.00173836 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000859 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000577 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Bitcoin Confidential

BC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

