Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Trading 11% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CURRENCY:BTCST) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market capitalization of $226.38 million and $5.15 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $19.83 or 0.00055803 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,417,113 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

