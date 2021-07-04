Bitcoin SV Price Tops $149.03 (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 4th. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for approximately $149.03 or 0.00420617 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $2.80 billion and $518.67 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,432.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $532.26 or 0.01502189 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00087173 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004033 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000175 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,777,983 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

