BitcoinPoS (BPS) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,665.00

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. In the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00002035 BTC on major exchanges. BitcoinPoS has a total market capitalization of $3.25 million and approximately $1,665.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 32.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Coin Profile

BitcoinPoS (CRYPTO:BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,709,018 coins and its circulating supply is 4,497,564 coins. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

