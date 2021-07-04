BitcoinZ Price Up 7.5% Over Last 7 Days (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. During the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $5.70 million and $2,275.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $122.58 or 0.00345244 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.35 or 0.00139009 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.27 or 0.00192279 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006781 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 39.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars.

