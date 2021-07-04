Bitgear (GEAR) Reaches Market Cap of $1.06 Million

Bitgear (CURRENCY:GEAR) traded down 21.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 4th. One Bitgear coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bitgear has traded up 17.2% against the dollar. Bitgear has a market cap of $1.06 million and $55,739.00 worth of Bitgear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00046164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.91 or 0.00136423 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.82 or 0.00166847 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,763.50 or 0.99750849 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Bitgear Profile

Bitgear’s total supply is 91,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,498,647 coins. The official message board for Bitgear is medium.com/bitgear . Bitgear’s official Twitter account is @bitgeario and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitgear is www.bitgear.io

Buying and Selling Bitgear

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitgear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitgear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitgear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

