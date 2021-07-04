Bitnation (XPAT) Price Up 49.4% Over Last 7 Days

Bitnation (CURRENCY:XPAT) traded up 49.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Bitnation has a market capitalization of $91,043.50 and approximately $6.00 worth of Bitnation was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitnation has traded 49.4% higher against the dollar. One Bitnation coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00054553 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00017890 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.86 or 0.00794256 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000346 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 49.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Bitnation Profile

Bitnation (XPAT) is a coin. It was first traded on April 17th, 2017. Bitnation’s total supply is 42,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,444,873,640 coins. The official website for Bitnation is bitnation.co . The Reddit community for Bitnation is /r/BitNation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitnation’s official Twitter account is @MyBitnation

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitnation Pangea wants to be the world’s first blockchain powered Virtual Nation, able to provide all services that traditional governments provide and replace the nation state system with a voluntary form of governance. Bitnation’s ultimate aim is to create a new world where everyone can choose the nation they prefer, several nations, or none at all, and even create their own nation on the Bitnation platform. With Bitnation Pangea, users can create and execute peer-to-peer agreements seamlessly across the world. A Blockchain agnostic smart contract functionality powers the Pangea Jurisdiction, currently implemented with Ethereum. The Pangea Arbitration Token (XPAT) is an Ethereum-based token that rewards good reputation and is issued on Pangea when Citizens accumulate non-tradable reputation tokens through creating a contract, successfully completing a contract or resolving a dispute attached to a contract. “

Buying and Selling Bitnation

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitnation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitnation should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitnation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

