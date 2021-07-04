Bitrue Coin Price Reaches $0.11 (BTR)

Bitrue Coin (CURRENCY:BTR) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One Bitrue Coin coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000313 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitrue Coin has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. Bitrue Coin has a total market cap of $16.75 million and approximately $3.27 million worth of Bitrue Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00054655 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00018185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.35 or 0.00797542 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,850.39 or 0.08023082 BTC.

Bitrue Coin Profile

BTR is a coin. Bitrue Coin’s total supply is 820,407,097 coins and its circulating supply is 150,521,228 coins. The Reddit community for Bitrue Coin is /r/BitrueOfficial . Bitrue Coin’s official Twitter account is @BitrueOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitrue Coin is medium.com/@bitrue . The official website for Bitrue Coin is www.bitrue.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The architecture of Bither is designed to minimize the computational resources required for safeguarding the network, by doing so, a portion of the computing power, by the miners’ choice and in a democratic way can be driven towards scientific projects that are in need of computing power to process big data. Bither works with “Proof of Work” (PoW), as its consensus algorithm, though with a different architecture and distinct functions compared to Bitcoin, Ethereum, and many other similar networks. Bither’s innovation is in its calculation of network hash rate and automatic separation of computing power by using trusted master nodes. Through a hybrid method, these masternodes are defined and implemented in high numbers. Moreover, each master node's information is compared to other master nodes and there is automatic and precise supervision over the accuracy of the computations and their orders. “

Buying and Selling Bitrue Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitrue Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitrue Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitrue Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

