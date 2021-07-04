Bitzeny (ZNY) Market Capitalization Hits $80,445.93

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. In the last week, Bitzeny has traded 35.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitzeny has a market cap of $80,445.93 and approximately $5.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitzeny coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitzeny alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.67 or 0.00404606 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006830 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000545 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003495 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitzeny Coin Profile

Bitzeny (CRYPTO:ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitzeny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitzeny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.