Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) is Aravt Global LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Aravt Global LLC lessened its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,877 shares during the quarter. Black Knight accounts for about 7.2% of Aravt Global LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Aravt Global LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Black Knight worth $17,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Black Knight by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 1.3% during the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 7.5% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 6.1% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Black Knight stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.31. The company had a trading volume of 539,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,436. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 45.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.72. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.04.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $349.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.04 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Knight currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.31.

In other Black Knight news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.77 per share, for a total transaction of $997,603.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $1,023,165.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.