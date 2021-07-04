Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) by 44,776.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.15% of Black Stone Minerals worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SoftVest Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,095,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 6,530.0% in the first quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,162,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,646 shares during the period. Kempner Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 4.7% in the first quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 470,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 150.3% in the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 461,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 277,283 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,832,000. 17.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey P. Wood sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $525,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 442,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,649,298.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BSM stock opened at $10.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.74 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.28. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $11.18.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $61.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.03 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 23.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.94%.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

